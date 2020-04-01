WH Admits Up to 240,000 Could Die as Protective Equipment Grows Scarce

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined from New York City by Dr. Mike Pappas, a family medicine physician, activist, and frequent contributor to LeftVoice.org, to talk about how the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is sickening doctors and patients alike throughout New York's hospitals, why he's not surprised by the 'disgusting' attempts to silence healthcare workers speaking out about the issue across the country, and how such tactics have enabled the medical-industrial complex to generate record profits in a time of global calamity.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODE Pink, to talk about why the State Department's supposed offer of sanctions relief to Venezuela is actually an ultimatum intended to overthrow its elected president, and where this latest move by the Trump administration fits into the broader pattern of sabotaging talks between the Venezuelan government and more moderate factions of the opposition.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about how the revelation that online meeting company Zoom lied about its end-to-end encryption services has led to an investigation by New York's attorney general, how their platform's resulting susceptibility has led to a wave of racist and anti-Semitic attacks on its users, and simple steps those new to working from home can take to ensure their privacy isn't violated.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about how Trump's refusal to allow Affordable Care Act enrollment to be reopened reveals the cruelty underlying the federal government's response to the pandemic, why the credible sexual allegations against Joe Biden by a former staffer have been met with a total media blackout by mainstream liberal media outlets, why even a pandemic isn't enough to stop the constant accusations that accurate reporting by Chinese or Russian-backed media on the botched US response to the crisis constitutes disinformation, and whether the utterly insufficient response to the pandemic could lead to a mass progressive break with the Democratic party.

