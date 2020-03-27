As Coronavirus Spreads, Bailout Passes & Pompeo Pins Bounty on Maduro

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Gloria La Riva of Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and ANSWER Coalition, to talk about the highly-dubious allegations of drug-trafficking (and corresponding $15 million bounty) levied at Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the US State Department, and whether this should be a learning moment about the US government's fundamental inability to act out of real solidarity.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, an analyst for the Institute for Policy Studies and member of the Black Alliance for Peace Coordinating Committee, to talk about the increasing militarization of city streets across the country as the government turns to the Defense Department in the Coronavirus crisis, why the presence of soldiers trained to occupy hostile territory in racialized neighborhoods is more of the same for many marginalized communities, and whether emergency response measures instituted will ever ultimately be rolled back after the pandemic.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of Palestine, Israel and the US Empire, to talk about the news that Benny Gantz has declined to pursue the prime minister-ship and Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised to maintain his position, why an explosive COVID-19 outbreak appears imminent in the densely-populated open-air prison of Gaza, and what may become of the various political factions which just days ago comprised the Gantz's Blue-and-White coalition.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation and Co-Founder of the Truth Telling Project, to talk about the House of Representative's passage of the Coronavirus bailout, White House's apparent disinterest in funding much-needed ventilators amid a shortage, why the severity of the crisis in Italy should be waking us up to the need for a mass medical mobilization as we surpass their total number of total cases, how the Trump administration is using the pandemic to justifying defanging the EPA for the duration of the crisis, and—given that 'when America has a cold, Black people get the flu'⁠—what Black people should expect when America gets Coronavirus.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com