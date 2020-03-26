COVID-19 Bailout Looks Like Corporate Handout as NYC Starts to Crack

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to talk about why the Coronavirus Stimulus package set to become law looks woefully inadequate for working people, why so many of the "loans" the bill gives to corporations won't ever have to be paid back, why the bill appears to be only the latest in a 30+ year multi-trillion-dollar corporate raid of taxpayer coffers, and why Trump's deference to the private market and refusal to fully activate the Defense Production Act undercuts his frequent proclamations that he's a "war-time President."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, journalist and editor of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil, to talk about whether Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro could potentially face impeachment for his mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis, why his Trump-like insistence on opening the Brazilian economy back up before the COVID-19 threat has passed is resulting in major fractures between Bolsonaro and his major allies, and how the entire crisis betrays a ruling class preference for mass death rather over a short-term economic shutdown.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Breakthrough News Editor Ben Becker to talk about the extremely grim situation facing hospitals across New York (particularly the Elmhurst Hospital in Queens), why not just Trump but also New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio deserve much of the blame for the mishandling, how Trump and Cuomo's coziness with the Wall St. banks plays into the ongoing refusal to fully implement the Defense Protection Action, and how the liberal Anyone-But-Trump mentality paved the way for the embrace of Cuomo as a Trump counterweight.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority, and Kristine Hendrix, President ok the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to talk about whether the long-awaited 'stimulus' bill looks to be too-little-too-late for workers and a handout for corporations, how the delay in testing in the Black Belt further exposes the longstanding racial divides in healthcare access, whether new sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden will affect his front-runner status, and whether the major actions taken to prevent an economic collapse will be effective in waking working people up to the political possibilities available.

