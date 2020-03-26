Register
10:20 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    COVID-19 Bailout Looks Like Corporate Handout as NYC Starts to Crack

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/90/1078399096_4:615:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_53f4a06915774b946207df09977aed29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_by_any_means/202003261078721635-covid-19-bailout-looks-like-corporate-handout-as-nyc-starts-to-crack/

    COVID-19 stimulus or corporate handout?; Brazilian prisoners & governors alike reject Govt response; NYC health system nears breaking point

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to talk about why the Coronavirus Stimulus package set to become law looks woefully inadequate for working people, why so many of the "loans" the bill gives to corporations won't ever have to be paid back, why the bill appears to be only the latest in a 30+ year multi-trillion-dollar corporate raid of taxpayer coffers, and why Trump's deference to the private market and refusal to fully activate the Defense Production Act undercuts his frequent proclamations that he's a "war-time President."

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, journalist and editor of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil, to talk about whether Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro could potentially face impeachment for his mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis, why his Trump-like insistence on opening the Brazilian economy back up before the COVID-19 threat has passed is resulting in major fractures between Bolsonaro and his major allies, and how the entire crisis betrays a ruling class preference for mass death rather over a short-term economic shutdown.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Breakthrough News Editor Ben Becker to talk about the extremely grim situation facing hospitals across New York (particularly the Elmhurst Hospital in Queens), why not just Trump but also New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio deserve much of the blame for the mishandling, how Trump and Cuomo's coziness with the Wall St. banks plays into the ongoing refusal to fully implement the Defense Protection Action, and how the liberal Anyone-But-Trump mentality paved the way for the embrace of Cuomo as a Trump counterweight.

    Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority, and Kristine Hendrix, President ok the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to talk about whether the long-awaited 'stimulus' bill looks to be too-little-too-late for workers and a handout for corporations, how the delay in testing in the Black Belt further exposes the longstanding racial divides in healthcare access, whether new sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden will affect his front-runner status, and whether the major actions taken to prevent an economic collapse will be effective in waking working people up to the political possibilities available.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Biden, Trump, Cuomo, NYC, Brazil, Bolsonaro, COVID-19, stimulus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse