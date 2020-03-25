As $2T Coronavirus Bailout Nears Passage, Biden Self-Immolating

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist Alan McLeod to talk about the role of the mainstream media in enabling and exacerbating the Sinophobic redbaiting that Trump is using to deflect blame from his administration's botched Coronavirus response, why so few are pushing back on myth that China downplayed the threat of COVID-19 despite effusive praise for China's response by the World Health Organization, and how the deluge of anti-Chinese rhetoric is manifesting in a wave of anti-Asian hate crimes across the world.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Jordan, National Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice, to talk about how squalid conditions in Colombian prisons makes them breeding grounds for contagious diseases like COVID-19, how the 'cacerolazos' protesting against the Duque regime in Colombia spread to the prisons and were brutally repressed both on the inside and outside, and how the Colombian police's heavy-handed response to those caught breaking quarantine is forcing human rights activists to sit at home like sitting ducks as they're hunted down by Colombian death squads and paramilitaries.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African Newswire, to talk about the latest US airstrikes to claim civilian lives in Somalia, why under-reporting of civilian causalities by the US military's AFRICOM presence in Somalia, how Africa's vast natural resources factor into the US foreign policy calculus there, and why pleas to stop ongoing military/economic/ psychological aggression against Non-Aligned nations go ignored by the mainstream media and the Trump administration - even when they come from the UN Secretary-General.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrado, to talk about the new stimulus bill's overwhelming prioritization of big business, why the deal represents such a disappointment for those on the front line in the fight against the virus, why Joe Biden looks so out of his element as he stumbles on national television and whether his campaign is actually better served by him vanishing from public view, what explains Joe Biden's continued prominence despite his inability to follow through on any of his supposed selling points, why Sanders' voice in so crucial in this critical moment, and whether he stands a real chance of taking back the lead in the Democratic nomination race.

