Register
09:08 GMT21 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    As Russia and China Blamed for Coronavirus, Top Senators Got Rich Off the Crisis

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/90/1078399096_4:615:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_53f4a06915774b946207df09977aed29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_by_any_means/202003201078650189-as-russia-and-china-blamed-for-coronavirus-top-senators-got-rich-off-the-crisis/

    Housing for homeless more urgent than ever; Media war on China and Russia intensifies; Families separated as US-Mexico border shuts down

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Will Merrifield, a former attorney at the Washington Legal Clinic for the homeless who is now a candidate for an open at-large city council seat in Washington, DC, to talk about the news that housing activists in Los Angeles have managed to appropriate 12 vacant publicly-owned houses to secure housing for a number of homeless families, why institutional barriers pose a near-insurmountable hurdle for homeless families trying to access welfare system benefits, why the already-overwhelmed homeless shelters are so poorly prepared to handle the outbreak, why a serious response by local government must go far beyond merely temporarily decriminalizing homelessness and actually secure permanent housing for those currently residing in shelters, and why the many unaffordable units built by wealthy developers which are currently sitting empty are the perfect location to begin such an initiative.  

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a writer, teacher, Veterans for Peace member and long-time activist working on global justice issues, to talk about the tit-for-tat response by the Chinese government to the State Department's designation of five Chinese media outlets as "foreign missions," whether the mainstream media's demonization of the Chinese response to COVID-19 effectively makes them complicit in the bungled US response to the outbreak and the wave of anti-Asian racism currently sweeping the country, and why reporting by Russian-funded media on the lack of preparedness from the US and the European Union is now being twisted by the mainstream media into a supposed Russian disinformation campaign to exacerbate the viral outbreak.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, to talk about what the closure of the Southern border means for immigrant families, whether we should expect the new immigration restrictions to ever be rolled back after the crisis subsides, how the outbreak is creating a bottleneck in the immigration court system, and how the fear of arrest by ICE agents is aggravating the danger posed by the virus.

    Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by award-winning journalist and editor of The Grayzone Max Blumenthal to talk about the news that top members of the Senate Intelligence Committee like Richard Burr and Dianne Feinstein appear to have committed insider trading and enriched themselves on the back of the Coronavirus crisis, what it means that Cuba and China are leading the fight against the pandemic while the US only seems to contribute bombs and sanctions, what explains the complete lack of appetite among the ruling class for a shared global climate of cooperation in the face of the crisis, why there's so much more spite for the drunken beachgoers in Florida than for the Governor who kept the beaches open, why countries like Nicaragua which have achieved food sovereignty are considerably less vulnerable to the ravages of the Coronavirus outbreak, and why unprecedented collective international mobilization is likely the only way to exit this global catastrophe.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Feinstein, Burr, Russia, China, housing, COVID-19, homeless
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse