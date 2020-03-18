Trump Deploys Nat'l Guard, Bets Crisis Will Finish off Iran, Venezuela

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Coleen Rowley, an FBI whistleblower who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year, to talk about the results of yesterday's Democratic primary results in the handful of states which went ahead with them, how the all-consuming Coronavirus crisis is being unleashed by the mainstream media to bury Bernie Sanders' nomination campaign, and what to make of the Democratic Party's decision to partially disenfranchise voters in states which try to protect their citizens from the virus by delaying primaries.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by in this segment of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeremy Mohler, a writer, meditation teacher, and host of the “Meditation for the 99%” podcast, to talk about four steps we can take to help manage the anxiety so many are feeling in the face of overwhelming global uncertainty—noticing what we're experiencing and taking stock of the situation, reducing potential stressors whenever possible, allowing our bodies and minds to relax, and ultimately understanding and acknowledging that what we're feeling is normal.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator for CODEPINK: Women for Peace, to talk about his new article in the Grayzone, how Venezuela has managed to keep the novel Coronavirus relatively contained despite a recent ratcheting-up of US sanctions, how the IMF is using the "lack of clarity" caused by the existence of Juan Guaido's parallel US-backed would-be government to deny Venezuelans access to a $5 billion loan, and whether the "maximum-pressure" sanctions campaign and decimation of the global oil market mean Venezuela may need to lean on its friends and allies in the coming months.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Kimberlyn Carter, unapologetically Black political strategist for progressive campaigns,focusing on economic justice, criminal justice reform and climate justice, to talk about what to make of the Democratic Party's apparent disregard for the physical well-being of their constituents as it forges ahead with primary elections, why it's so important for marginalized communities stay vigilant as an increase in policing and militarization takes place across the country, whether given everything occurring around us we can truly describe the US as a "democracy," how racialized policing and 'social distancing' enforcement are manifesting on a local level, and why the rapid shift in the nation's educational system to online learning is likely to be felt most acutely by our society's most vulnerable.

