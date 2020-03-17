Imperialism Fans the Flames of Coronavirus Spread

As "enemy" country rally to treat Covid-19 US falters; Bernie doesn't show up in latest debate; Gantz set to form unity government in Israel; Cuba contributions to anti-viral medicine

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America to discuss the ongoing spread of coronavirus, the poor response from the the Trump administration, how COVID-19 impacted the Joe Biden/Bernie Sanders debate and how the pandemic shows the need for Medicare For All.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Richard Becker, author of Palestine, Israel and the US Empire, to discuss Israel's Benny Gantz being given a mandate to organize a "unity" government in Israel, how Netanyahu is maneuvering to avoid jail time after facing corruption charges, and the prospect for how coronavirus may exacerbate the colonial, apartheid dynamic between Israel and Palestine.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss how the Trump administration's response to the economic slump caused by the coronavirus is as inadequate as the medical response, why Trump's stimulus package failed and the ripple effects of the most recent economic downturn.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, and the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the upcoming book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” to discuss how imperialism impacts the response to coronavirus in the US and the West, how Bernie Sander's foreign policy points to the need for a mass anti-imperialist movements and the politics of revolutionary violence in media regarding the TV show "Hunters."

