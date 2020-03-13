Register
09:20 GMT14 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Trump Declares Coronavirus "National Emergency" Amid Botched Response

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/90/1078399096_4:615:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_53f4a06915774b946207df09977aed29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_by_any_means/202003131078561870-trump-declares-coronavirus-national-emergency-amid-botched-response/

    Chelsea Manning freed following suicide attempt; Amid outbreak, Sunday debate huge for Sanders; US bombs Iraqi troops in "defensive strike"

    On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Patrick Henningsen, writer, global affairs analyst, co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire, to talk about the news that Chelsea Manning has been ordered free in the wake of her suicide attempt two days ago, whether the release represents real contrition by the prosecutors or merely an acknowledgment that their continued incarceration of Manning is causing more bad PR than it's worth, how all these developments tie into the ongoing attempts by the US government to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the UK, and why the US government jailing Manning after her sentence was commuted indicates the Justice Department has limited confidence in their evidence against Julian Assange.
    In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, where you can read his piece “The Party’s Over: Bernie’s Last Dance With the Dems," to talk about the upcoming Democratic debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, why Bernie Sanders has to go on the offensive and point out Biden's propensity to state mistruths if he wants to stay in the race, why the Coronavirus outbreak represents a golden opportunity for Sanders to point out the need for Medicare for All, why Sanders' reluctance to hit back at other Democrats may be one of his greatest weaknesses, why exhortations by establishment Democrats to maintain 'party unity' ring so hollow, and whether the momentum in the race could turn once more if Biden commits another of his signature gaffes in the debate, and why many media personalities are now using fear of the national Coronavirus crisis to call for the debate to scrapped altogether. 

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of Loud and Clear with Brian Becker on Radio Sputnik and National Director for the ANSWER Coalition, to talk about the US airstrike in Iraq which Iraqi sources are saying killed multiple Iraqi soldiers and police, why mainstream media's framing of the strikes as "retaliatory" misportrays the situation, what Iraq was like before multiple US wars turned it into a sectarian wasteland, why the recent US offer of "humanitarian aid" to Iran is so cynical and disingenuous, how the ongoing sanctions on Iran mirror the State Department's treatment of Venezuela, why the US government's insistence on maintaining a military occupation of Iraq (despite the Iraqi Parliament's demand that they leave) reflects a growing fear of Iraqi cooperation with Russia and China, how references to a "shock and awe" strategy can ultimately be traced back to how slavemasters in the US responded to uprisings of enslaved Africans. and why international solidarity is so crucial to the struggle for global liberation.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Natacia Knapper, an organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC, to talk about Donald Trump's negligent response to the COVID-19 outbreak thus far, which local groups in DC are stepping in to fill in the glaring holes in the social welfare net exposed by the crisis, how school shutdowns are affecting the most impoverished, what steps she and other like-minded activists are taking to care for DC's most vulnerable populations as the government continues neglecting to do so, why it's so important to build highly-organized community networks to keep distributing supplies under increasingly stressful conditions, what to make of the huge contradiction between the popular American Exceptionalist imagining of the US and the harsh reality we now confront, whether this moment could ultimately represent a wake-up call for working people that we need a new socialist form of governance, what it means that dozens of Utah Jazz players were tested for Coronavirus while normal people struggle to get diagnosed, whether Trump's declaration that the Coronavirus Crisis is a national emergency signals that the federal government is finally taking the outbreak seriously, what to make of the new "Candyman" movie, and how a new generation of black directors and producers are upending pervasive racist tropes in cinema. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

    Tags:
    DC, COVID-19, Iraq, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, debates, Julian Assange, release, Chelsea Manning, Chelsea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse