Register
12:00 GMT13 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Coronavirus Shuts Down Daily Life — & Stock Market — Ahead of Dem Debate

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/90/1078399096_4:615:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_53f4a06915774b946207df09977aed29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_by_any_means/202003121078551868-coronavirus-shuts-down-daily-life-stock-market-ahead-of-dem-debate/

    US sanctions punishing Coronavirus-stricken Iran; 'Remain in Mexico' to remain in place; Under economic attack, Zimbabwe undoing land reformю

    On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi at the University of Tehran to talk about how US sanctions on Iran are stymying efforts there to contain the  COVID-19 Coronavirus, why US meddling in Iran's economy and media ecosystem represent a form of psychological and economic terrorism, why the mainstream press seems to hold the Chinese and Iranian responses to a higher standard than those of NATO states, what gloating by senior US officials over the spread of the virus in Iran and China tells us about the short-sightedness of the neoliberal capitalist outlook, whether the US healthcare system is even logistically capable of containing the virus, and why references to the illness as the "Chinese" or "Wuhan" Coronavirus are ultimately racist.

    In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and writer at www.asylumist.com, to talk about the Supreme Court's decision to allow Trump's Remain in Mexico policy to stand while the case is litigated, the kind of threats faced by asylum-seekers as a result of the new policy, what the horrors endured by migrants on the journey to the US say about the hellacious conditions in their home countries, why the change in rules seems to represent a return to a cruelty-based immigration policy, and how questions of privacy for asylum seekers continue to complicate even well-intentioned attempts to make changes to the immigration system.  

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to talk about reports that Zimbabwe is reversing course on the land reforms it's pursued for the last twenty years, the role of sanctions in creating the dire circumstances which prompted this move, why economic aggression towards Zimbabwe from the US, NATO, and Australia is also a warning to other African nations away from pursuing economic self-determination, whether it's fair to lay all the current financial problems at the doorstep of the ruling party, why a reduction of sanctions is the only way the US can improve the situation, how the counterattacks by white Rhodesians, imperial powers, and opposition parties mean Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa must tread lightly, whether the European Union may reconsider their current sanctions on Zimbabwe in light of Britain's departure from the international bloc, and the ongoing role of Russia and China in helping keep the Zimbabwean economy afloat amid the economic attacks.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City, to talk about the many profound social problems exposed by the Coronavirus response, what steps public authorities are taking in Washington, DC, whether quarantine measures may be used to justify increased militarization of marginalized and racialized communities, why the robust and largely-successful response by "authoritarian" governments reveals the glaring deficiencies in our capitalist model, whether the Fed's stimulus package represents $1.5 trillion flushed down the toilet, whether the Democratic Party's actions in Florida in 2000 foreshadowed their treatment of Bernie Sanders in 2020, how attempts to manage Coronavirus outbreaks are affecting various religious congregations and educational facilities, whether Bernie Sanders has to go on the attack against Joe Biden if he wants to stay in the race, why the insistence on civility in politics masks a fundamentally violent political system, and why good organizers have to do more than be right—they have to win.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    stimulus, China, land reform, Zimbabwe, Migrants, Iran, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse