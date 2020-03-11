With Worst to Come in Coronavirus & Recession, Biden Looks Unstoppable

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by writer and activist Anoa Changa to talk about the results of the Democratic nomination on "Mini Tuesday," what lessons Sanders-supporting progressives must learn from their battle with the Democratic establishment, whether the coalescence of capitalists behind the Biden campaign will be enough to push Sanders supporters to escape the electoral politics treadmill, why the punditocracy (incorrectly) insists that it's smarter for Democrats to bring moderate Republicans into the fold than go after disaffected working voters, why disparities in goals and resources mean progressives have to formulate their own strategy for seizing power instead of adopting those of the duopoly, and what explains the numerous failures by the Sanders campaign to mobilize Black voters.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “Understanding Marxism,” to talk about the economic impacts of the Coronavirus, why cases in the US are likely to skyrocket as soon as testing begins en masse, how the medical industrial complex has ultimately been holding the rest of the economy hostage, why Trump's insistence that the Coronavirus threat was overblown delayed a rapid and meaningful response, why Trump's proposed payroll tax cut resembles an election year bribe and why it may not actually provide relief to the worst-hit economic sectors, why the Coronavirus reaction is an enormous exercise in demonstrating the unsuitability of a for-profit healthcare system, how college students across the country are faring after the sudden cancellation of classes, why "distance learning" modules are no real substitute for a traditional classroom dynamic, whether a US freeze on mortgage payments like the one instituted in Italy is even a vague political possibility, what the handling of this crisis reveals about the backward priorities of our political system, and what to make of the price war roiling the oil markets.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abby Sea, co-founder of Baltimore for Border Justice and columnist for One-Baltimore.org, to talk about the recent sentencing of Keith Davis, Jr. to 50 years in prison in the shooting death of a Baltimore police officer, why it took prosecutors four trials and one overturned conviction to finally find Davis guilty, how the case reveals serious collusion among high-ranking Baltimore politicians, and how Davis' fight for freedom looks going forward.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Civil and Social Innovation expert Kendrick Jackson to talk about the news that the COVID-19 Coronavirus has officially been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, whether Bernie Sanders has any real hope left of securing the Democratic nomination, why voting for Medicare for All or a living wage isn't the same as demanding a handout, why many working people are already developing their own mutual aid networks should the US government prove unwilling or unable to tackle the public health crisis, why Americans' shared antipathy towards getting needed healthcare treatment is a direct function of the privatized medical system, why that aversion is so shocking and perplexing to international audiences, how systemic financial pressures are forcing many working people into the no-win situation of either spreading the virus or risking termination or impoverishment by taking time off, why the widespread assumption that Biden would necessarily be better than Trump ignores the crucial question of class interest, and why that notion is fundamentally based in a misunderstanding of the social and economic currents which brought us to this moment in the first place.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com