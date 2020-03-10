Register
    By Any Means Necessary

    As Recession Looms, Democrats Set to Knock Sanders Out on Mini-Tuesday

    By Any Means Necessary
    Dem contenders face 6 more primaries; CODEPINK demands OAS observe Dem primaries; Ceasefire in place—but what's really happening in Idlib?

    On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the six primary contests set to take place later today, why Biden's obvious intellectual deterioration is such a gift to the right wing, what to make of Bernie Sanders' success among Muslims, why Sanders' loyalty to the Democratic party is so rarely repaid, why growing resentment among Sanders' base over his failure to more forcefully hit Joe Biden may force Bernie to go on the attack, and whether failing to do so could cost him the nomination.

    In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder CODEPINK: Women for Peace, to talk CODEPINK's new campaign with The Grayzone calling for the OAS to observe the US' own Democratic primary elections, how the tongue-in-cheek campaign attempts to draw attention to the longstanding selectivity in where the OAS demands electoral monitoring, why so many basic logistical obstacles are imposed on working people trying to cast their ballot, the role of the OAS in overthrowing the democratically-elected government of Bolivian President Evo Morales, how CODEPINK plans to protect the integrity of the upcoming Bolivian elections, and what steps must be taken by other organizations to ensure the elections aren't rigged by the current de facto military government of Jeanine Añez.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist Vanessa Beeley to talk about conditions on the ground in liberated South Idlib, the pattern of military offensives and counter-attacks between the Syrian Arab Army and the al-Qaeda-led 'moderate rebels' which has come to characterize the armed struggle there, how Turkish President Recep Erdogan was violating the previous Turkish-Russian ceasefire agreement by continuing to supply the terrorist factions they're using to create a 'buffer zone,' why the new ceasefire represents a masterful negotiation by Russia and a big win for the Syrian people, why Turkish invasions and other aggressions against Syrian sovereignty failed to draw the censure of NATO nations, why Syrian Arab Army offensives couldn't possibly have succeeded without extensive civilian collaboration and what that cooperation says about the loyalties of everyday Syrian people, what the discovery of a British SAS operative in Syria reveals about the long-term strategic reorientation of NATO nations, and why the public is increasingly wary of the black-and-white media narrative presented by the establishment.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to talk about Charlemagne Tha God lashing out at Joe Biden for refusing to appear on The Breakfast Club morning radio show, why attempts by the Democratic establishment to present themselves as the standard-bearers of racial justice actually seem more oriented towards white voters, why Biden's success with Black voters is less a function of him having a unique vision for Black America and more a function of his leftover brand recognition from the Obama days, how the media managed to manufacture a wave of 'momentum' behind Joe Biden to push him into frontrunner status, why Trump is virtually guaranteed to make hay out of Biden's support for cuts to social security, how leftist activists keep positive and stay sane in the never-ending horserace of electoral politics, the importance of revolutionary optimism among those for whom surrender to the ruling class is not an option, why Joe Biden's success may signal more about declining collective standards for the presidential nomination than they do about his suitability for the office, whether Joe Biden will be capable of participating in open debates with Donald Trump, why the mainstream media and the Democratic establishment continue to pin the blame for homegrown white supremacy on 'the Russians,' where the latest attempt to smear Black commentators as Russian stooges fits into the mainstream media's century-long tradition of redbaiting so-called Black Identity Extremists, and what to make of Elizabeth Warren's ongoing refusal to endorse her closest political rival, Bernie Sanders.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Turkey, Syria, Idlib, Bolivia, OAS, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden
    Votre message a été envoyé!
