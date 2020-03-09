Register
10:29 GMT10 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Recession Looking Imminent as Coronavirus Fears Meet Oil Price War

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/90/1078399096_4:615:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_53f4a06915774b946207df09977aed29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_by_any_means/202003091078523292-recession-looking-imminent-as-coronavirus-fears-meet-oil-price-war/

    Oil price war & Coronavirus force stock market stoppage; Booker & Harris endorse Biden; Unrest in Guyana as fraud allegations halt elections

    On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of "The Scourge of Neoliberalism," to talk about the all-out price war hitting the oil markets, why the collapse of asset markets as the Coronavirus guts global demand has led us to this moment, why this news immediately sparked a selloff and likely means we're almost certainly in a global recession now, how the US fracking industry originally managed to upend traditional energy markets and how it may be affected now, why fracking companies overextended on junk bonds are likely to face extinction, why the decision to maintain low-interest rates means there's no longer any ammunition left in the Fed's holster and it will have to engage in further large-scale quantitative easing and tax cuts, how the overuse of those tools to fatten corporate profits means their efficacy has been severely reduced, why the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic will be felt most acutely by working people. 

    In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta, to talk about the news that Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are endorsing Joe Biden for the Democratic Party presidential nominee, why the timing of the endorsement and the fact that Harris and Booker had previously condemned his segregationist policies implies a level of political opportunism, why those two candidates largely failed to attract substantial numbers of Black voters, why the Congressional Black Caucus' proximity to the halls of power precludes the group from being able to meaningfully and positively impact the Black community.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeb Sprague, a research associate at the University of Cali Riverside and author of “Globalizing the Caribbean: Political Economy, Social Change, and the Transnational Capitalist Class,” to talk about the news that the top court in Guyana has halted the release of its presidential election results amid fraud allegations, which regional dynamics play into Guyana's ongoing political instability, why the next political party to take charge of the country's bourgeois democracy is likely to control a serious windfall of oil profits from extraction by transnational companies like Exxon, and how NATO powers are exploiting the recent trend of integration of Global South economies into the global market to isolate, undermine, and destabilize Venezuela as well as its regional allies.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about the new endorsements accrued by the Biden campaign over the weekend, why Elizabeth Warren may still be waiting in the wings as the Democratic establishment's Plan B if Joe Biden's glaring weaknesses are used to push him out of contention, why the Democratic establishment's suppression of the progressive factions of their base only ever seems to further inflame intraparty tensions, what the configuration of a 'New Left Front' with a critical approach towards the electoral process may look like, how the obsession with framing Trump as an existential threat to the US is being used to manufacture momentum for Joe Biden, whether Sanders' affirmation that he would support the Democratic nominee regardless of their identity was actually a smart political move, how the New McCarthyism which originally targeted Baraka's 2016 Green Party Vice Presidential run has seemingly gained a stranglehold over the US media landscape, whether perceptions that older Black voters don't understand the Sanders platform actually reflects pragmatism among those who don't believe white voters will ultimately vote for him, why approaching the Sanders campaign from a leftist perspective is so difficult because his campaign is full of contradictory positions for leftists, and why conservative successes in taking over state legislatures have left many cities at a permanent electoral damange.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    coronavirus, China, Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse