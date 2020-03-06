Register
10:43 GMT07 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Coronavirus Prep Finally Beginning as Sanders & Biden Set for Showdown

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/90/1078399096_4:615:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_53f4a06915774b946207df09977aed29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_by_any_means/202003061078498497-coronavirus-prep-finally-beginning-as-sanders--biden-set-for-showdown/

    Democratic field down to 2 before Michigan; How did China beat Coronavirus — & why aren't we learning?; "The Young Lords: A Radical History"

    On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Becker, Editor at Breakthrough News, to talk about Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the race but refusing to endorse a candidate, how the Democratic establishment succeeded in manufacturing a wave of momentum to carry Biden to the nomination, and why the mainstream media is essentially engaging in a social engineering campaign to convince the American electorate of the self-fulfilling prophecy that a Biden nomination is inevitable.

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, and an award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations, to talk about the lack of actions being taken to prepare for the Coronavirus in the US and UK, why the caseload in China is reducing while increasingly virtually everywhere else, how the systemic prioritization of naked profit precludes capitalist governments from responding to the crisis in a rational manner, what the willingness of various public officials to permit an outbreak reveals about the value they place on human life, and why the most vulnerable members of our society are most likely to face the consequences as the US government appears set to learn a very harsh lesson in epidemiological containment.
     
    In the third segment, Johanna Fernandez, assistant professor of history at Baruch College of the City University, to talk about her new book, "The Young Lords: A Radical History," who the Young Lords were and why their struggle is so relevant today, where they fit into the broader Puerto Rican independence struggle and the larger New Left milieu, how elements of racism and classism among self-styled intellectual leftists led to friction between educated whites and the largely Afro-Puerto Rican Young Lords, how Marx and Lenin came to shape the outlook, the role of theory, political education, and messaging in their development of revolutionary cadres throughout Chicago, how their attempts to merge grassroots community organizing with revolutionary politics ended with the push to build a vanguard party for the working class, why they used whatever tools at their disposal—from Biblical scripture to the emerging media force of television—to amplify their message, and why Chicago police and the FBI responded so harshly to their efforts to uplift and empower their community.   
     

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority, to talk about how things are shaking out now that the Democratic nomination race has been reduced to two main candidates, why those denigrating older Black constituents who voted for Biden as "low-information voters" come off as elitist, what explains the serious discrepancies between urban/rural and younger/older demographics with the Black community, why Elizabeth Warren is unlikely to endorse Biden and why her logical endorsement should be Bernie Sanders, why she may not endorse anyone at all until after the convention, whether there's any truth to the notion that "Bernie Bros" are uniquely vitriolic, why Sanders' supporters will need to generate a huge wave of youth turnout if they have serious hopes of getting him into office, why the aversion of the Democratic donor class to Bernie Sanders is perfectly reasonable from their perspective, why Bernie Sanders isn't a true "socialist," and whether it actually matters in the eyes of a new generation of voters desperate for reforms that have become commonplace in the rest of the industrialized world. 

     

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    socialism, coronavirus, China, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse