Media and Democratic Establishment Thrust Biden Back Into Contention

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, to talk about Joe Biden's huge victories in key Super Tuesday states, what the lack of Black voter turnout for Sanders says about broader failures of the progressive movement to engage with Black communities, and how Bloomberg's withdrawal from the race and rapid endorsement of Joe Biden looks to impact the electoral prospects of both Biden and Sanders.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Pablo Vivanco, a Chilean-Canadian journalist and former director of Telesur English, to talk about the mass arrests of protesters in Chile this weekend, how the timing of the uptick in protest activity is related to the upcoming Constitutional referendum in April, what Chilean football clubs have to do with this latest re-intensification of the uprising, and the role of Chile's fascist right wing in mobilizing against the Constitutional referendum amid a broader campaign of violence and intimidation against leftists.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Raymond Caldwell, Producing Artistic Director of Theater Alliance in Washington, DC, to talk about the new play “This Bitter Earth” currently running at Theatre Alliance through March 22, how the play's dissection of the relationship of a biracial couple struggling to understand their place within society and social movements, the ways the play explores the limits of traditional "allyship" from white supporters of racial justice, why he feels it's so important to emphasize stories of Black love in a cultural landscape dominated by Black trauma, the need for cultural experiences to translate into social practice, and how Theater Alliance is using its roots in the historically Black and working-class Anacostia community to critically address social and systemic issues.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrado, to talk about Shaq's new and unfortunate hairline, how the Democratic establishment pulled off one of their greatest upsets of US political history, what may be motivating Elizabeth Warren's continued participation in the nomination race, whether Bernie Sanders still has a viable path to securing the nomination and if his rules suggestion (that the candidate with a plurality of votes at the convention be given the nomination) may come back to bite him, whether Jim Clyburn's role in manufacturing Biden's momentum is being overstated, why every campaign but Biden's seemed to be suffering from a lousy ground game, why Sanders' lack of youth voter turnout spelled disaster for his nomination hopes, whether over-confidence among Sanders' supporters had anything to do with his poor numbers, which of Trump's latest bullying victims had it coming, and what separates a good basketball movie from a "turrible" one.

