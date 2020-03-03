Register
10:07 GMT04 March 2020
    By Any Means Necessary

    Anyone-But-Bernie Strategy in Full Effect — Only "Russian Trolls" Notice

    By Any Means Necessary
    Live reporting from Super Tuesday; Netanyahu attempts coalition after election; "Bullet Points and Punchlines" exposes elites' biggest lies

    On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Nicole Roussell to talk about Super Tuesday turnout in the battleground state of Virginia, why an age-based and racial divide seems to be separating Bernie Sanders supporters from those leaning towards the centrist candidates, what's motivating some of the voters turning out today, the extent to which the corporate media has succeeded in convincing anti-Trump voters that Joe Biden is the best candidate for the job, and why the most impassioned voters seemed to be flocking towards Sanders.

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Ramzy Baroud, an internationally-syndicated columnist, media consultant, and author, to talk about the news that embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to have won yesterday's elections in Israel, why expectations that the Israeli electorate was suffering from a kind of 'voter fatigue' ultimately failed to materialize, why Palestinians increasingly perceive Israeli politics as having passed a point of no return and see little room for themselves in the country's political mainstream, why the Israeli government is never subjected to the critical media treatment shown towards other so-called "authoritarian" regimes, and why Sanders' refusal to kowtow to the Israeli government represents a kind of watershed moment for the anti-Zionist movement.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by comedian and activist Lee Camp, host and head writer of Redacted Tonight, to talk about his new book, "Bullet Points and Punch Lines," how he uses comedy as a tool to break through the corporate media blackout on independent voices, how his evolution as a comedian and political analyst informs his understanding of his role in our political landscape, why the mainstream press responds to alternative media with such apoplexy, why attempts by such programs to expose moves to manufacture consent for US imperialism are labeled "divisive" by economic elites, the news of MSNBC's Chris Matthews' retirement, and what the timing of Matthews' departure signals about the limits of acceptable pundit behavior.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Ben Norton, a journalist with the Grayzone and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, to talk about ongoing attempts to rig the Democratic nomination contest against Bernie Sanders and the mass movement coalescing around him, how their move to block Bernie shows that the Democratic establishment is less of a political party and more of a gang of elites, what divisions may emerge internally should the party continue with its plan to rob Sanders of the nomination at a brokered convention, why supposedly forward-thinking corporate outlets like MSNBC and CNN are choosing to platform right-wing ideologues like Ana Navarro rather than working people, Navarro's dark history of lobbying for far-right governments in Latin America while whitewashing the history of Contra death squads, how corporate media uses opinion journalism to obfuscate the class interests at play in their reporting, whether Mike Bloomberg's "Greenwood Initiative" represents a genuine attempt to uplift working Black people or an attempt to cover for his years of doing the opposite, what Bloomberg may hope to accomplish by staying in the race at this point, what explains the stark difference between coverage of Bolivian President Evo Morales' attempt to change electoral rules to allow him a third term and coverage of Bloomberg's attempt to do the same in New York, why Bernie Sanders' campaign has managed to consistenly outperform electoral expectations and what that success reveals about the emptiness of conventional political wisdom, and why Bernie Sanders may be the only option for changing the system while working within its rules.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Votre message a été envoyé!
