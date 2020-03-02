Register
    Centrist Candidates Drop Out, Dem Elites Consolidate Anti-Bernie Vote

    By Any Means Necessary
    Buttigieg suspends campaign after Biden victory in SC; Turkey begins new offensive in Syria; Trump looks to gut environmental regulations

    On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America, to talk about the news that Pete Buttigieg has suspended his presidential campaign, how Joe Biden was able to pull off such a convincing victory in South Carolina, why Mike Bloomberg continues to stay in the race despite appearing to have already served his purpose from the Democratic establishment's perspective, how Tulsi Gabbard is using her campaign's bully pulpit to combat reactionary Russiagate fearmongering and redbaiting, which candidates are bringing something progressive to the table and which are just freeloaders, how the various Super Tuesday primaries are set to play out tomorrow, and whether Biden will be able to take advantage of so many candidates dropping out and consolidate the centrist vote. 

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about hopes for a replacement ceasefire agreement in Syria's jihadist-controlled Idlib province, how Turkey rationalized breaking the ceasefire after Russia and Syria continued bombing jihadist non-signatories, Turkey's role in arming and providing logistical support for the euphemistically-labeled "rebels," whether the degree to which Russian and Turkish interests are opposed precludes any real possibility of the two countries reaching a truly mutually beneficial agreement, the role of spite in the decision by Turkish President Recep Erdogan to flood Greek borders with migrants, the geopolitical dynamics behind the assault on Sputnik journalists by Turkish nationalists over the weekend, and why those journalists were subsequently detained by authorities in Ankara.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers-Wright, Policy Coordinator with Climate Justice Alliance, to talk about why Trump is proposing changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, what the changes would mean for vulnerable communities in the path of fossil fuel infrastructure projects, how the elimination of the Environmental Impact Statement requirement would jeopardize attempts to revitalize various populations of endangered species, what the ongoing assault on our remaining environmental regulations reveals about the prioritization of public health under the Trump administration, where this move fits into broader attempts to roll back what protections have been achieved by the working class and the environmental movements, and how concerned community members can get involved in the fight against corporate extractivism.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the three Democratic contenders dropping out over the past 24 hours, how the latest movements in the horse race will impact the apparent decision by the Democratic establishment to force a brokered convention, what Elizabeth Warren's acknowledgment that she could only triumph via a brokered convention reveals about her role in the race at this point, whether support from party insiders will be enough for Joe Biden to sustain the momentum he gained from his South Carolina victory, how the mainstream media has turned the 2020 presidential race from a referendum on Donald Trump to a referendum on Bernie Sanders, why the continuing media attacks on Sanders only serve to vindicate and energize his supporters, whether Bernie may be the best-positioned to attract support from anti-establishment swing voters who voted for Trump but have been disappointed by his broken promises, why the timing of the decisions by pro-establishment candidates to end their campaigns seems to have been coordinated for maximal political effect ahead of Super Tuesday, why the punditocracy continues equating Sanders' progressive platform with Trump's far-right program, and whether further attempts to rob Sanders of the Democratic nomination will lead to an irreparable schism within the party. 

