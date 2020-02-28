Dems Move to Bind Bernie, MIT Researchers Show No Fraud in Bolivia

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jeb Sprague, a Research Associate at the Institute for Research on World-Systems (IROWS) at the University of California, Riverside and author of “Globalizing the Caribbean: Political Economy, Social Change, and The Transnational Capitalist Class,” to discuss ongoing protests in the Dominican Republic after municipal elections were abruptly canceled by government officials, how the long history of colonialism on the island of Hispañola continues to inform the racial and economic dynamics underlying the class struggle there, the role of various political parties and 'civil society' in all the unrest, how the US State Department has responded to the protests, how their preferred neoliberal factions serve to help them maintain capitalist hegemony.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about the news that the US military seems to be systemically undercounting the civilian casualties of their airstrikes in Somalia, the role of the US military's AFRICOM mission in the re-colonization of the African continent by NATO powers, why despite operating in dozens of African countries AFRICOM is actually headquartered in Germany, how the evolving 'Great Power competition' with China plays into the US decision to militarize the continent, and how the Trump administration's move to allow the military to classify civilians as enemy combatants paves the way for the US to turn Africa into another theater of conflict.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Watani Tyehimba of the organization Friends and Family of Dr. Mutulu Shakur to discuss the effort to get compassionate release for former Black Panther and life-long radical organizer Mutulu Shakur, his recent diagnosis of life-threatening bone marrow cancer and medical mistreatment while incarcerated, and what people can do to spread the word about Dr. Shakur's condition.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Eugene Puryear, former host of By Any Means Necessary and current host of BreakThrough News, to talk about the upcoming premiere of BreakThrough News, how this show and other alternative media helped inspire the new outlet, the release of a new study by two MIT researchers rejecting claims by the OAS that the October Bolivian election was fraudulent, what explains the clear double standard between how mainstream media treats elections in Bolivia and Democratic caucuses here, why Joe Biden's portrayal of South Carolina as a must-win state means his campaign is toast if he doesn't beat Sanders by a comfortable margin, what Al Sharpton's exhortation that people not base their votes on red-baiting reveals about the strength of the Sanders campaign, why corporate media and the Democratic establishment are now openly declaring their intention to rob Sanders of the nomination if he doesn't secure an outright majority of delegates, why wishful thinking appears to have replaced situational awareness among establishment Democrats, what Elizabeth Warren may be hoping to accomplish by staying in the campaign, whether Deontay Wilder's excuse that he lost his boxing match to Tyson Fury because his costume was too heavy holds any water, whether it's fair to label Elizabeth Warren a "progressive," what the contrast between Sanders' and Warren's responses to the anti-Muslim pogroms in India reveal about their respective ideologies, why her decades spent as a fake-native Republican cast doubt on her credibility, and why neither Warren's appropriation of indigeneity nor Joe Biden's appropriation of the anti-Apartheid struggle seem to disqualify them from consideration.

