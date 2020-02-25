Anti-Bernie Red-Baiting Goes Into Overdrive as SC Debate Approaches

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about new developments in the British government's attempt to extradite Wikileaks editor Julian Assange, how the prosecution's arguments have been characterized by factual inaccuracies, and why people from all over the world are descending on London to protest his continued incarceration.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Michelle Witte to discuss Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's recent convictions on rape and sexual assault, the fact that Mike Bloomberg and Joe Biden's campaigns haven't been deeply impacted by sexual misconduct issues, and how all of this may show up in the upcoming South Carolina debate.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, a Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, to talk about why Coronavirus outbreaks are appearing in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, even as the number cases within China is declining, how these new clusters of Coronavirus victims have led to a significant downturn in the global markets, why the biggest danger at this point may be disinformation, how the 'human rights industry' has exacerbated the situation by decrying effective quarantine measures as "authoritarian," and why mainstream media may be inviting a public backlash as their anti-China propaganda "is literally risking peoples' lives."

In the fourth segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Vijay Prashad, director of the Tri-Continental Institute, to talk about Donald Trump's visit to India, why he and Indian President Narendra Modi seem to get along so well, why the violent anti-Muslim pogroms currently rocking New Delhi go unmentioned by the two presidents, how Trump's visit aims to disrupt the Chinese attempts to increase participation in the Belt and Road initiative, why the US's long history of imperialism abroad makes their protestations that the Belt and Road Initiative to colonize other countries ring hollow.

In the fifth segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the passing of famous mathematician Katherine Johnson (whose story was popularized in the movie "Hidden Figures"), how deeply-ingrained racism, sexism, and misogyny have helped bury the achievements of so many women and people of color, and why Bernie Sanders remains the only consistent opponent of the Patriot Act in Congress.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, and co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp, to talk about why tonight's debate in South Carolina seems to be flying under the radar, why attempts to red-bait Bernie Sanders over his praise for certain socialist governments seem to fail so spectacularly, how the bipartisan attacks on Sanders reveal a Democratic establishment more interested in maintaining control of the party than winning the general election, why the Democrats and Republicans are more alike than they are different in economic and military terms, what all this reveals about the ongoing class war that's inherent to capitalism, why many feel Mike Bloomberg is politically equivalent to a blue "MAGA" hat, what to make of his dubious claim that under his tenure police only entered Mosques in New York City when given permission, why Joe Biden is seemingly trying to get away with appropriating the legacy of the anti-apartheid struggle, how his latest fib fits into a larger pattern of taking credit for policies he opposed, whether his latest misstatements that he was running for the Senate and negotiated with Deng Xiaoping betray a lack of mental acuity or a proclivity for lying, why when the punditocracy uses the word "electable" they mean "palatable to the ruling class, and why their obsession with 'maintaining Obama's legacy' doesn't resonate with a public still hungry for real hope and change.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com