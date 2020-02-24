Register
09:43 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    As Sanders' Momentum Grows, Spies and Billionaires Turn Up the Heat

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/90/1078399096_4:615:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_53f4a06915774b946207df09977aed29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_by_any_means/202002241078396966-as-sanders-momentum-grows-spies-and-billionaires-turn-up-the-heat/

    Assange trial begins; Russiagate rehash fizzles immediately; Wet'suwet'en supporters arrested in raid; Hostilities in Syria set to resume

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the case against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange which opens in London today, why the trial seems to have been stacked against Assange from the outset, and how the prosecution of Assange speaks to the climate of fear and persecution directed towards journalists seen as challenging staus quo narratives.

    In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Coleen Rowley, an FBI whistle-blower who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year, to talk about Bernie Sanders' dominant performance in the Nevada caucus on Saturday, why the news that unnamed Russians are supposedly interfering on his campaign's behalf was released the day before the caucus, how this third iteration of Russiagate hysteria is now being weaponized against some of its most public adherents, why mainstream media is now walking back the original allegations and admitting intelligence did not indicate that Moscow had a preferred candidate for US President, why Sanders' lead in the democratic nomination process keeps resulting in media personalities comparing the candidate (a Jewish descendant of Holocaust survivors) with Hitler, and what it says about the perspective of our ruling elites when they liken the prospect of social democracy to the Third Reich.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daniel Dixon, an organizer with Wet'suwet'en Solidarity DC, to talk about the blockades and resistance actions shutting down Canada in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people's struggle against the Coastal Gaslink pipeline, the news that Ontario Provincial Police are arresting land defenders blockading a railway in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory, the ways ongoing violent repression by the Ontario Provincial Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police undercuts Canada's international brand as US' kinder, gentler northern neighbor and how the ongoing struggle to resist the pipeline ties into the broader 500-year ongoing struggle against colonization and settler-colonialism.

    In the fourth segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the new attacks by the Israeli Defense Force on the Gaza Strip and Damascus, why the various combat forces in Syria are currently vying for strategic positions in advance of a seemingly-imminent return to violent military conflict, whether the emerging political dynamic in Syria may lead to a realignment of Kurdish populations towards Russian and Syrian forces, the ways in which Russian forces may be taking advantage of the relative pause in hostilities, and why Trump's boast that he is successfully stealing Syrian oil constitutes a war crime even if the US refuses to submit to international law.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to talk about film mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted on charges of rape and sexual assault, whether his conviction will put to rest the perception that only black men face justice for sex crimes and the instinct to defend figures like R. Kelly and Bill Cosby, how the establishment's deployment of Russiagate conspiracy on the Bernie Sanders campaign reveals a degree of desperation, whether James Clyburn's endorsement of Joe Biden will be enough to seal the deal in South Carolina, whether the Democratic party can take Bloomberg's money and maintain their ideological independence from the billionaire, why Pete Buttigieg seems to represent the Democratic Party's last "Great White Hope" and why he's contesting the results in Nevada, why Chris Matthew's observation that "maybe [moderate Democrats would] rather wait four years and put in a Democrat that they like" than support Sanders rings surprisingly true, whether Sanders can be moved on his foreign policy stances and if Elizabeth Warren's reversal on her previous promise not to accept SuperPAC money should give her supporters pause.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    South Carolina, Harvey Weinstein, Israel, Syria, Canada, Bernie Sanders, Russia, Nevada, Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse