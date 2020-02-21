Register
09:40 GMT22 February 2020
    Phantom Foreign Interference Reappears in Establishment Imaginations

    China Daily Editor rejects 'foreign mission' label; Putin, Erdogan talk as airstrikes pound Idlib; Racist presidents' historical precedents.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ian Goodrum, senior editor of China Daily, to talk about the U.S. State Department's designation of his news organization as a "foreign mission" of the Chinese government, where the reclassification fits into the State Department's broader information war against China, what all this means for China Daily and other outlets, and how the proliferation of US government-funded media outlets abroad exposes a double standard between the networks labeled "publicly-funded" and those referred to as "state propaganda."

    In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Francis Boyle, Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois, to talk about the escalations between Turkey and Russia in the Idlib province of Syria, the role of the U.S. government in fomenting the violent conditions currently facing the Syrian people, the historical precedent for Turkish territorial ambitions in that country, where international law falls on the issue, possible outcomes of the planned conversation between Turkish President Recep Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whether the US/Taliban 7-day reduction in violence slated to begin today truly represents a reason for optimism, and why US intentions in Afghanistan may actually be quite different from the those stated publicly. 

    In the third segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Black Agenda Report editor and senior columnist Margaret Kimberly to talk about her new book, "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," why so little has changed in the treatment of Black people at the hands of the presidency, why the ruling class is so invested in whitewashing the racist records of virtually every US president, why moving past the inherently hostile capitalist duopoly necessitates the construction of a socialist movement, and why the Obama presidency was so insidious and so instrumental to manufacturing consent for maintaining the status quo among Black communities.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Leo Flores, a Latin American policy expert and campaigner with CODEPINK, to talk about why Elizabeth Warren is backtracking on her previous refusal to accept SuperPAC money, whether a self-declared capitalist can truly be considered "progressive," why the ruling class genuinely considers re-distribution of wealth to be "anti-American," why a Bloomberg presidency may not actually be preferable to Trump's from a progressive perspective, why the Embassy Protection Collective's recently delivered an 'Eviction Notice' to the faux Guaido government at Venezuela's embassy, why Bolivia's coup-borne government is invalidating the Senate candidacy of Evo Morales and his former foreign minister, and how certain governments in Latin America are exploiting the Venezuelan migration crisis caused by US sanctions for their own political gains.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Bolivia, Venezuela, Elizabeth Warren, Taliban, Turkey, Idlib, propaganda, China
    Votre message a été envoyé!
