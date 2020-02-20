Bloomberg Campaign in Shreds After Historically Bad Debate Performance

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to talk about why the Democratic debate in Nevada was so vitriolic, who the big winners of the contest were, whether Mike Bloomberg's campaign can survive the brutal verbal beatdown he suffered on stage last night, if Warren's confident performance taking down Bloomberg will make up for her inability to convincingly market her policy proposals, why the moral stance she took when denouncing Bloomberg's many disqualifying characteristics was undercut by her promise to support him should he ultimately become the Democratic nominee, and why the petty sniping between the candidates shouldn't be mistaken for substantive differences in policy.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Patrick Henningsen, co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire, to talk about the allegations by Julian Assange's legal team that Trump offered a pardon to Assange if he could reveal the source of John Podesta's leaked emails, why mainstream media is already spinning the news to imply the Russian government was behind the hacks and colluded with Trump to cover it up, and what the news reveals about the way the broader case against Assange has become hopelessly politicized.

In the third segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about the new military offensive by the Turkish Army in Syria, why the Russo-Turkish ceasefire plan has seemingly crumbled, what explains the relative dearth of interest in resolving the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe via diplomacy, what's motivating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to normalize relations with a number of Middle Eastern and North African nations, and whether Netanyahu's successes in that area may help an Israeli public overlook his corruption scandals.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the 40-month sentence just handed down to Trump confidant Roger Stone, whether Trump may intervene in the case to reduce the sentence or pardon Stone altogether, why the political utility of Russiagate conspiracies outweighs questions of their veracity for so many political figures, what Mike Bloomberg's performance at the Nevada debate says about the limits of cold hard cash in campaigning, why Joe Biden's disappearance from the ring has thrown the political pecking order into disarray, why the Democratic party is apparently willing to risk a brokered convention if it means keeping Sanders from securing the nomination, why Bloomberg is contracting an 'army of trolls' to propagandize on social media websites, why Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is shedding crocodile tears for three Wall Street Journal reporters being removed from China, and why the mainstream media's obsession with maintaining 'access' to politicians ensures a lack of adversarial journalism.

