"Democratic" Disinformation: Why Even When Bernie Wins, He Loses

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Coleen Rowley, a former FBI agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year, to talk about Bernie Sander's victory in New Hampshire, why the Democratic Party continues to hand Donald Trump political ammunition, the likelihood that "Republican-lites" Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg may have originally entered the race with more of an eye toward a vice-presidential nod, and why the epidemic of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is leading many Democratic voters to vote directly against their own interests.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean continue to be joined by Coleen Rowley to explain why the media's preferred Democratic candidates act more like Republicans, why Joe Biden's campaign is failing so miserably, whether Mike Bloomberg stands a real chance of securing the nomination after a video in which he justifies of racist stop-and-frisk policing went viral, the McCarthyite attacks on Tulsi Gabbard, why the accusations against Roger Stone expose a huge double standard in discretionary prosecutions, the reasons Stone received such an excessive sentence, and why his punishment for supposedly leaking information is so disproportionate to those given other leakers.

In the third segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Molly Wickham, spokesperson of the Gidimt'en Clan of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, to talk about the Canadian government's decision to enforce an injunction by Coastal GasLink to raid a Wet'suwet'en resistance camp and allow construction of a gas pipeline through ancestral territory, how misleading headlines gloss over the reality that land defenders still face an eviction order, why a corporate PR campaign employing a handful of indigenous voices is complicating the media narrative, what this moment reveals about the power of indigenous and working-class people as they #ShutDownCanada from coast-to-coast, how native traditions and perspectives impact the strategy of the resistance movement, and what supporters can do to stand with the land defenders in the protracted fight against corporate extraction.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, to talk about his new radio show, why Bernie Sanders is portrayed as a political radical despite espousing fairly centrist political views, what it says about Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser that she's stumping for Mike Bloomberg, why the supposedly progressive wing of the Democratic Party consistently fails to clearly repudiate US imperialism, how so many US citizens have been conditioned into believing that it's wishful thinking to try to demand concessions from the ruling class, why wealth and whiteness have come to define Pete Buttigieg's base, how Buttigieg's appearance with radio DJ Charlemagne tha God resulted in yet another demonstration of his discomfort around black people, and why certain segments of colonized populations sometimes align with those who ultimately oppress them.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com