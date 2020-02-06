US 'Democracy' Chickens Come Home to Roost—And Lay an Egg in Iowa

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Norton, a journalist with The Grayzone and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, to talk about the Huffington Post UK editor working with a British government censorship program while smearing anti-war scholars as Russian dupes, how the case is indicative of the relationship between NATO's intelligence agencies and the most widely-viewed media outlets, and why their latest attack on journalists and academics serves as a microcosm of the growing censorship campaign against critics of imperialism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of the upcoming book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian Intervention’ to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests," to talk about his latest documentary, "Nicaragua: The April Crisis & Beyond," why the mainstream media is wrong to blame Sandinistas for the 2018 eruption of chaos and violence in that country, how roadblocks erected by the opposition to overthrow the government became hotbeds of rape and murder, the US government's role in the coup attempt in Nicaragua, and how his documentary attempts to highlight the achievements of the Sandinista government in Nicaragua in the face of unceasing imperialist aggression.

In the third segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to explain how the seemingly endless impeachment charade exposes the crisis facing the political establishment and why the 'resistance' gestures theatrically towards opposing Trump while voting for his policies.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Dan Cohen, a journalist and filmmaker with In The Now, to talk about why supporters of Bernie Sanders seem to terrify the Democratic establishment so much, the emerging battle between independent media and the liberal press, the parallels between the breakdown of political duopolies in the US and the UK, why many socialists defend Sanders from mainstream attacks even though by many standards he is a relatively moderate candidate, the factors shaping the alternative world order emerging in the shadows of US imperialism and the parallels between the self-coronation of Pete Buttigieg in Iowa, Juan Guaido's in Venezuela and Jeanine Áñez's in Bolivia.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com