Trump Gloats But Iowa, Impeachment, SOTU Expose Ruling Class Hypocrisy

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Greg Mello, Executive Director and co-founder of the Los Alamos Study Group, to talk about the US military's deployment of new low-yield nuclear weapons, widespread concern that such a move only serves to increase tensions with Russia, and the absurdity of the logic behind the decision to beef up the nuclear stockpile.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to talk about Trump's predictably boastful State of the Union address, what his presidency reveals about the superficial celebrity culture surrounding US politics, how Nancy Pelosi's "snub" and other performative resistance by liberals masks a Democratic convergence with the Republican party on issues like war and US-backed coups, and what the Democratic response reveals about the party's desire—and inability—to appeal to the youth vote.

In the third segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the sketchy "Shadow" App behind the Iowa Caucus chaos, why perceived arrogance among party leadership has left many voters unwilling to give them the benefit of the doubt in the wake of the botched voting software rollout, and how phantom "Russian interference" is overshadowing the real problems with America's elections.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox," to talk about Mitt Romney casting the lone Republican vote for impeachment, the bipartisan and near-unanimous support for wannabe Venezuelan President Juan Guaido at the State of the Union Address, Trump's cynical appeals to the Black vote, and why perceived electoral malfeasance merits a government overthrow in Bolivia but not Iowa.

