Malice or Incompetence? Dems Lack Answers, and Results, After Iowa

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber and Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, to talk about the electoral nightmare currently playing out in the Iowa Democratic caucus, the mysterious connections between the Buttigieg campaign and the billionaire behind the vote-counting app at the center of the vote-counting issue, and why the Democratic Party may have just given Trump his biggest reelection campaign gift so far.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Garrett Felber, an assistant professor of history at the University of Mississippi, to talk about his new book "Those Who Know Don't Say: The Nation of Islam, the Black Freedom Movement, and the Carceral State," popular misconceptions surrounding the NOI and Black nationalist activism, the forgotten legacy of Black nationalism in anti-war activism, and why the 'double burden' of state violence and Islamophobia which coalesced around incarcerated members of the Nation of Islam is alive and well in the United States today.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Anya Parampil, a journalist with The Grayzone and host of the show Red Lines, to talk about the glaring failures of the Democratic Party in Iowa, why the resulting media narratives seemed to paper over a possible Sanders victory and Biden defeat, the immense demographic differences between Iowa and the rest of the country, parallels between Juan Guaido declaring himself President of Venezuela and Pete Buttigieg declaring himself winner of the Iowa caucus, why Trump's appreciation of Guaido seems to have faded after he failed to overthrow the Venezuelan government, why Trump's immature 'tough guy' antics perform so well in contemporary America, the need for Sanders to come out swinging against the wave of propaganda heading his wave, and how Mike Bloomberg is cynically using Black people to mask a legacy of white supremacy in New York City.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com