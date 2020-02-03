Register
    By Any Means Necessary

    Barnstorming Bernie Faces Backlash — and Bolivia's MAS Marches On

    By Any Means Necessary
    EU, UK spar over Brexit talk rules; Iowa Berning as Dem primaries open; Bolivia's MAS Marches on Despite Persecution by Fractured Right Wing

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of Fault Lines with Lee Stranahan on Radio Sputnik, to talk about the latest details in ongoing attempts to negotiate a British departure from the European Union, the reasoning behind why different elements of British voted the way they did, and why the muted reactions from the British public to the latest terrorist attack in London may lead some to underestimate its political impact.

    In the second segment, Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the latest developments in the Democratic caucus in Iowa, how the backlash against Bernie Sanders betrays a deep discomfort among the political establishment about a rising wave of progressivism in the Democratic party, why socialism is growing in popularity as a progressive ideal and a conservative bogeyman, and why centrist Democrats like Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are having trouble carving out a niche for themselves between the left and right wings of the party.

    In the third segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ollie Vargas, a British/Bolivian writer and editor of EyesOnLatinAmerica.com, to talk about the state of the Left and the Right in Bolivia ahead of the May 3rd elections, why the MAS party is leading in the polls despite the regime continuing to force its upper leadership into jail or exile, and how the US government and international NGOs helped whitewash the coup as it happened and are now giving cover to those who instigated it.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Devyn Springer, host of the Groundings podcast and Digital Media Manager of the Walter Rodney Foundation, to talk about the failures by both major political party to address what MLK identified as the Three Evils in the world (racism, exploitation, and militarism), how the shared experience of living under colonization led to the Palestinian liberation struggle being so intertwined with the Black liberation struggle, why the peace plan proposed by Donald Trump is just a rewording of apartheid, the politics of the Superbowl Halftime show, why US 'culture' relies so heavily on Black experience while actively erasing Black history from the dominant narrative, how the legacy of white supremacy in the US has left Black people as "country-less citizens," why the sharpening divide between rich and poor in cities across the country is gutting the concept of the American Dream, why we need to restructure our society to be able to begin to end racism, sexism, and homophobia here, the limitations of social democracy and a Sanders presidency more broadly, the health and sanitation crisis inside Parchman prison that's left nearly a dozen incarcerated people dead this year, how the presumption of guilt undergirds widespread public acceptance of dehumanizing and punitive carceral conditions, and why prisons are less oriented towards resolving problems like crime or drug abuse and more oriented towards hiding them.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    prison, Superbowl, peace plan, Bolivia, Bernie, Iowa, Brexit
