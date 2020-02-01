US Gestures Towards Permanent Iraqi Occupation as Brexit Begins

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of Fault Lines with Lee Stranahan on Radio Sputnik, to explain popular sentiment surrounding Brexit in the UK, the impact of the recent elections on the Labour party and the progressive movement more broadly, and how a push to privatize the British National Health Services (among other austerity measures) has taken a backseat to today's withdrawal of the UK from the European Union.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of Loud and Clear with Brian Becker on Radio Sputnik, to talk about the US government responding to the demand by millions of Iraqi citizens and the Iraqi parliament that the US military leave the country by building three new military bases instead, how that decision reflects a return to a more overt strategy of imperialist domination by the US government, and why liberal opposition to war by focuses more on procedural impropriety than the practical consequences of military engagements.

In the third segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Juan de Marcos González, a Cuban bandleader and musician now on tour with the Afro-Cuban All Stars, to talk about the African roots of Cuban music and many other genres, how the next generation of musicians is keeping the spirit of Cuban music alive and bringing it to new audiences, and how he sees his role as a kind of ambassador for Cuban culture.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Men Voting Project, and organizer and activist Calvin Jackson to talk about recent polls showing Bernie Sanders neck-and-neck with Joe Biden, why Andrew Yang holds some appeal among Black celebrities, the reasons the Pete Buttigieg campaign is more appealing to Republicans than Democrats, the revelation that Amy Klobuchar condemned a black teenager to life imprisonment despite virtually no evidence linking him to a crime, and how that reflects on her campaign.

