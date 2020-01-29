US-Backed Honduras Government Rolls On

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to talk about the conditions in Honduras under Pres. Juan Orlando Hernandez two years after his controversial re-election in 2017, which still faces serious questions of legitimacy, how deep corruption and brutal privatization schemes continue to exacerbate the migrant crisis there, and US government's role in putting and keeping Hernandez in power.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel, and the US Empire," to talk about the so-called "peace plan" put forward by Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which was preemptively rejected by the Palestinian Authority, whether regional powers will support the deal, and how corruption charges were filed against Netanyahu today.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gabriel Kuhn, author of "Liberating Sápmi: Indigenous Resistance in Europe’s Far North," and Aslak Holmberg, a salmon fisher, Sámi language teacher, indigenous studies scholar, and vice president of the Sámi Council, to talk about the parallels between treatment of indigenous Sami communities in Europe and global indigenous communities., the history and political struggle of the Sami people and how efforts to address the symptoms of climate change without solving the root causes can lead to "green colonialism."

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, host of Act Out! Pm Free Speech TV, and co-host of the podcast "Common Censored" with Lee Camp, to discuss why the liberal anti-Trump "resistance" seems to include everyone yet accomplish nothing, how US politics moving so far to the right has made Bernie Sanders such a threat to the political establishment, Pete Buttigieg's staffers of color complaining of undue pressure and disrespect inside the campaign, why NATO countries are re-writing themselves into the liberation of Auschwitz and the role of art and music in movement work.

