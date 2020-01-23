Auschwitz, Assange, and Andromeda: The West Points Its Bloody Fingers

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the meeting of world leaders in Israel to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army, why Poland and Lithuania are boycotting the ceremony, and why NATO-aligned countries are pushing to relitigate WWII history to equate the Soviet Union with Nazi Germany while whitewashing their collaborationist pasts.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Berlin-based independent journalist Diani Barreto to talk about the latest developments in the UK government's extradition trial of Julian Assange, how the revelation that the CIA placed him under 24-hour surveillance may improve his chances of being released, and whether the US government's draconian interpretation of the first amendment is having a chilling impact on press freedoms worldwide.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, a Senior Fellow at the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University of China, to talk about the Coronavirus outbreak in China, how the huge uptick in Chinese domestic travel over the past decade elevates their susceptibility to disease and may present a challenge for their improving health infrastructure, and the ways the western press is using the victims to demonize that country's communist leadership.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by political strategist Kimberlyn Carter to talk about the latest poll numbers from the Democratic primary, the perennially-disappointing Congressional Black Caucus, the news that Yo Gotti and Roc Nation are teaming up to sue the state of Mississippi on behalf of those incarcerated under its notoriously cruel prisons, and the urgent need to reform or abolish systems of modern-day slavery.

