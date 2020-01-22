Hot Brass, Hot Mics & Hot Sauce: Pandering Your Way to the Presidency

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist, lecturer, and author of several books including “Cuba US Relations: Obama and Beyond" to talk about how the right-wing Brazilian government has charged journalist Glenn Greenwald with “cybercrimes,” alleging that the “Lava Jato” or “Car Wash” files he published which exposed massive corruption in the Bolsonaro government were obtained illegally.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Coleen Rowley, a former FBI agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year and Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net to talk about the GOP's proposed impeachment rules, their eagerness to expedite the impeachment process, and who benefits if witnesses are allowed in the impeachment proceedings.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Delbert Orr Africa, a member of the revolutionary organization MOVE, who was just released after spending 42 years in prison, to talk about the history of political prisoners, the last remaining incarcerated MOVE member, and the use of political repression by the US government.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to talk about the weaponization of identity by corporate Democrats in their attacks on Bernie, how gun control laws targeting marginalized communities help ensure the state's monopoly on violence, and how white politicians miss the mark when they lecture black parents.

