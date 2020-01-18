Klansmen, Killers, Christians and Kooks

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net to talk about the Department of Justice looking into old leaks by former FBI Director James Comey, the lack of political gains by the Democratic Party through impeaching Donald Trump, and Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz joining Trump's impeachment defense team.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Baldemar Velasquez, President of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC), AFL-CIO live at the US-Mexico border, to talk about the new "remain in Mexico policy" which has turned away approximately 60,000 migrants, the impact of the new policy on US agriculture, and America's pressure campaign and threats on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to implement the new US anti-immigrant policy.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation and Co-Founder of the Truth Telling Project to talk about the FBI arrest of three white supremacists ahead of a mass gun rally in Richmond, Virginia, how Donald Trump has emboldened white nationalism, the fourth annual National Day of Racial Healing, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's critique of American poverty and militarism.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by award-winning journalist and editor of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal to talk about Google's suppression of alternative media, Paypal reversing donations to the Grayzone for political purposes, the demonization of alternative voices in American media, the thuggery of US imperialism at home and abroad, shady editing on Wikipedia, the racist attacks in Brazil under Jair Bolsonaro, and the rise of the Christian Right in America.

