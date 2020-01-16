Who Keeps Letting Steyer and Klobuchar in Here?!

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian government resigning following President Vladimir Putin's annual address, how the constitutional changes may be setting the stage for his eventual retirement and the western media painting the move as Putin trying to retain power when the opposite appears to be true.

In the second segment Jacquie and Sean are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast to talk about last night's Democratic debate. With many of the questions seemingly more oriented towards generating salacious quotes and headlines than actual critical analysis, they discuss the viability of CNN as a platform for debates.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Jacquie and Sean are joined by Mark Betancourt, a freelance reporter based in Washington, DC and Katlyn Alo, Data reporter and news apps director for Outlier Media, to discuss the city of Detroit charging homeowners $600 million in property taxes since 2009, the shoddy record-keeping and accountability issues that contribute to this issue and how race and class sharply affect the largely poor and Black city.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss yet another earthquake hitting Puerto Rico, Virgin Island authorities saying that Jeffrey Epstein may have been trafficking underaged girls as recently as 2018, the US and China signing a trade deal, the House of Representatives voting to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, the manufactured dispute between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg's complete lack of appeal to Black voters.

