Dems Prepare for Debate as Warren-Sanders Tiff Continues

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the newly organized left-wing coalition in government in Spain, how this may impact austerity and other economic issues, the possible ripple effects of a left-wing government amidst a rising tide of right elements in Spain and Europe and the role Catalan independence and political prisoners play in the country's political landscape.

In the second segment Jacquie and Sean are joined by Sina Azodi, a foreign policy advisor at Gulf State Analytics to discuss Britain, France and Germany triggering a dispute resolution mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal, what a response from Tehran may look like, the difficult positioning of Europe in the tensions between Tehran and Washington and the future of the Iran nuclear deal itself.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Jacquie and Sean are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the depths of Facebook tracking its users apps and even people who don't use Facebook, the shady process of a company buying the '.org' registry for $1.135 billion and how social media contributes to the censorship regarding countries in the crosshairs of Washington, namely Iran, Syria and Venezuela.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky to discuss tonight's Democratic debate, Donald Trump's impeachment trial being set for next week, the role of tech companies in domestic and global politics, the encroaching surveillance state and the suppression of alternative narratives in mainstream media.

