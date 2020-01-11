Iraq Wants US Out As Factions Battle for Control of Libya

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to discuss the upcoming elections in Taiwan, how the election is impacted by the recent Hong Kong protests and the US' interest in a pro-western administration taking power.

In the second segment Jacquie and Sean are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss ongoing conflict in Libya, how Libya is still reeling from US-directed destabilization, the different factions vying for power in the country, how Russia, Turkey and Syria are impacted by what happens in Libya and the US denying Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi's call for Washington to devise a mechanism for American troops to withdraw from Iraq.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Jacquie and Sean are joined by Michael Kane, Executive Director, National Alliance of HUD Tenants (NAHT) to discuss HUD trying to roll back protections against segregation and housing discrimination, the race and class implications and how the housing struggle will likely intensify as the cost of living rises and wages stagnate.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson, Founder of the Black Men Voting Project about Nancy Pelosi saying she will send the article of impeachment to the Senate next week, Marianne Williamson dropping out of the 2020 presidential race and Trump telling an Ohio crowd that the state had its best economic year in history, despite job numbers being down.

