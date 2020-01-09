Has War Between the US and Iran Been Avoided?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen to talk about Donald Trump's response to Iran's attacks on US military sites in Iraq, Trump's claims that Iran is the main driver of instability across the Middle East, and how America's strength through peace approach towards global conflict is accelerating climate change.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of Black Alliance for Peace to talk about the Iranian's response to the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani, the long history of US imperialism, the bi-partisan nature of US war-making, the Democrats increasing Donald Trump's military budget, and what if anything will de-escalate the conflict between the US and Iran.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, policy analyst for the Institute for Policy Studies, coordinating committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace and organizer with Pan-African Community Action to talk about three Americans being killed Sunday by al-Shabab exremist fighters, what spurred the rise of Al-Shabaab in Eastern Africa, the legacy of the US military throughout Africa, and the fallout from the US attacks on Libya including arms distribution throughout the region.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by writer David Shams to talk about the series of earthquakes in Puerto Rico, the crashing of a Ukraine International Airlines flight in Iran killing 176 people, general strikes in India over government policies, the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, living as an Iranian-American in the United States, and the importance of humanizing the other to avoid global conflict.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com