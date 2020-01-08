Pompeo, Trump Refuse to Present Evidence of Iranian 'Imminent' Threat

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com to talk about reports that US Customs and Border patrol agents have been targeting Iranians and Iranian-Americans at US border crossings, the Trump administration's targeting of Muslims, and the opaque and secretive nature of America's "terrorist" watchlist.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about Russian leader Vladimir Putin meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, the future of Idlib, and what to expect from Wednesday's meeting between Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Wyatt Reed to get his first-hand account of the political and social situation in Bolivia following the coup of Evo Morales, the violence against supporters of the Movement for Socialism, and the implications for independent journalists of the growing surveillance mechanisms of the emerging right-wing regimes.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to talk about a second earthquake hitting Puerto Rico, the power of street protests to change public policy, Donald Trump's inability to explain the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani, the lack of historical analysis in American mainstream media, the history of military privatization in the US, and the evolution of Tyler Perry in the black community.

