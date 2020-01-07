Register
08:45 GMT +307 January 2020
    By Any Means Necessary

    US Announces Repositioning, Onward Movement of Troops in Iraq

    By Any Means Necessary
    Iran mourns the death of General Soleimani; Will Spain form a left-wing coalition government?; Will North Korea find peace without the US

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of “The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran,” to talk about the latest fallout from the US killing of Iranian General Soleimani, the human and economic costs to war with Iran, the US's complete abandonment of the Iranian nuclear deal, the US media's complicity in Trump's militarism, and the history of US President's bombing countries to distract from domestic issues.

    In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dick Nichols, Spain and Catalonia correspondent for Green Left Weekly, to discuss Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez inability to form a new government, if Sanchez will find a government comprised of left-wing party Unidas Podemos, and what role Catalonia’s largest pro-independence party, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) will play in a new Spanish coalition government.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Hyun Lee of the National Organizer for Women Cross DMZ to talk about the ongoing efforts to create peace on the Korean Peninsula, whether or not Donald Trump genuinely wants peace between the US and North Korea, the impacts of US sanctions on Kim Jong-un, and China and Russia's efforts to bring North Korea, South Korea, Japan and the US to the negotiating table.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Ben Norton of the Grayzone to talk about the US violating the sovereign rights of Iraq when they killed Iranian General Soleimani at the Baghdad International Airport last week, 43% of Americans being in favor of Donald Trump's targeting of Soleimani, Vice President Mike Pence claiming Iran supported 9/11 attacks, Juan Guaido losing his position as President of Venezuela's National Assembly, and the discovery of an additional design flaw on the Boeing 737 Max.

