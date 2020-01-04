Trump Acted 'to Stop a War' by Killing Iran's Top General

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Donald Trump ordering an airstrike that killed renowned Iranian military official Gen. Qassem Soleimani, how this act escalates tensions between Washington and Iran, how this may impact US presence in Iraq and the ripple affects this attack could have on the Middle East Region.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sina Azodi, a foreign policy advisor at Gulf State Analytics to talk about the on the ground response in Iran to the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the controversial legacy of Soleimani, the weak justification the US is giving for the targeted killing and what if anything will lead to the de-escalation of tension between the US and Iran.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte joins the show to talk about the latest protests against Jovenel Moise in Haiti, the petro-corruption that led to the mass protests against Moise, the Trump administrations “hands-off” puppet policy towards Haiti, how the US has used Haiti against Venezuela, and Moise’s attempt to consolidate and hold on to power.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about elements of America's political elite excusing Donald Trump's killing of Iranian General Soleimani, if Trump will gain or lose support after the attack, the role mainstream media plays in perpetuating American imperialism, the environmental impact of right-wing politicians like Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and 207 Congressmembers asking for the Supreme Court to review Roe v. Wade.

