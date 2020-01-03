Will Viral Videos Determine the Next President of America?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Feffer, author and Director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about the foreign policy stories that will shape 2020. The group discusses the current state of US relations with North Korea, China, and Iran, the state of right-wing populism across the globe, and if the Likud Party will fall from power in Israel.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kina Collins, healthcare advocate, Chicago-based organizer, and Congressional Candidate to talk about the Governor of Illinois clearing the conviction of 11,000 people who were jailed on marijuana-related charges, the staggering number of those in jail for non-violent drug offenses, the long-term impacts of the war on drugs and mass incarceration on communities of color, and the disproportionate rates at which white businesses will profit off of marijuana legalization.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson, Founder of the Black Men Voting Project, to talk about the fourth quarter fundraising numbers for Donald Trump and Democratic presidential contenders, a new poll from Hong Kong giving insights into their mass protests, Julian Castro dropping out of the presidential race, the falsehood that a significant number of Black men will vote for Donald Trump, Joe Biden's most recent controversial statements, and which Democratic candidates will survive to the Iowa caucus.

