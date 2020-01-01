2019 The Year of Mass Protests, Black Women and Fires

Iraqis storm US Embassy in Baghdad after US bombing; The rise of the right in Latin America in 2019; The movements that shaped 2019.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Basma Alawee, founder of the Iraqi Activists Society, and the Florida Refugee Organizer for "We Are All America," and Maestro Karim Wasfi, president and founder of Peace Through Arts Global Foundation and former conductor of the Iraqi National Symphony Orchestra, to talk about Iraqi protesters storming the US embassy in Baghdad, the vicious attacks against nonviolent anti-government protesters in Iraq, who, if anyone is heading the Iraqi government and the silence by US officials on the growing death toll in the country.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ollie Vargas, a British/Bolivian writer and activist and editor of EyesOnLatinAmerica.com, to talk about the latest developments in Bolivia since the coup of Evo Morales, poltical trends in throughout Latin America in 2019, and the protests against neo-Liberalism that worked to push back on right-wing governments.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the biggest stories he covered for Sputnik News in 2019 in Miami, Florida, Detroit and Flint, Michigan, Des Moines, Iowa, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Hong Kong that will foreshadow things to come in 2020.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast and Kimberlyn Carter, unapologetically black political strategist for progressive campaigns, focusing on economic justice, criminal justice reform and climate justice to talk about the movements that shaped 2019. The group discusses the range of fires across the globe in 2019, the year of the Black woman, why some Black men vote for Donald Trump, and the gaffes made by Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang regarding healthcare in America.

