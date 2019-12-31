America Loves Black Culture, Not Black People

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ariel Gold, national co-director of CODEPINK to talk about the US bombing Iranian backed targets in Syria and Iraq after the killing of a US contractor in the region, the repercussions of the US pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, the human devastation caused by US sanctions, and the interests in the US that make big profits from perpetual US war-making.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Emanuel Pastreich, Founder and Director of The Asia Institute to talk about Kim Jong-un's statements at a Worker's Party leadership meeting in the DPRK over the weekend, the shared interests of North and South Korea in reaching a peace treaty, the lack of expertise exhibited by the Trump administration in their negotiations with the DPRK, and the ripple effect of US/DPRK nuclear talks on the northeast Asia region.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ami Yares, an activist, singer-songwriter, and the Executive Director of BuildaBridge International to talk about a stabbing attack at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York that wounded five people, what is driving hate attacks in the US, how the Trump administration is politicizing anti-Semitism in America, and what can be done to build peace within today's current environment.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority to talk about the global financial gains for the world's wealthiest 500 people, Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's ahistorical understanding of the US Constitution and slavery, America's hold on international colonialism and imperialism, the politics of saying "latin-x", the need for Black Americans to "code-switch" to survive racism, and Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang's strong fourth-quarter fundraising numbers.

