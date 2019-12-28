The War Crimes of Donald Trump's Favorite Navy SEAL

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire" to talk about Benjamin Netanyahu easily winning a leadership vote for the Likud Party, what to expect from March's general elections in Israel, the geopolitical movements impacting the internal politics of Israel, the bi-partisan support for Netanyahu in the United States, and what if any impact a new President in America will mean for the future of Israel and Palestine.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China to talk about the Christmas Day protests in Hong Kong, the state of the Hong Kong economy after 6 months of protests, Trump's dramatic mis-read of the strength of the Chinese economy, and how the fundamental relationship between the US-China is not going to change any time soon.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to talk about the range of problems with nuclear power, the support of nuclear energy by several Democratic Presidential candidates, Tulsi Gabbard and Bernie Sanders calling for a closure of nuclear reactors, and the false facts behind Andrew Yang's claim that Thorium is safe to use.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrado, Bryan Weaver to talk about the city of Dallas not being held liable in Amber Guyger killing of Botham Jean in September 2018, growing support for Bernie Sanders inside the Democratic political establishment, Elizabeth Warren's slowing fundraising numbers, Joe Biden's weak support among Latino voters, big dollar ad buys by Democratic billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, Chuck Todd's naive statements around covering the Trump administration, and the latest reports from the war crimes committed by Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher.

