Who Keeps the Trump Monster at Bay in 2020?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Gilbert Mercier, Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire" to talk about Typhoon Phanfone hitting the Philippines killing at least 16 people, at least a dozen people dying in Australia as over 12 million acres of land continue to burn, and at least 200 homes being destroyed after forest fires swept through a residential area in the Chilean port city of Valparaiso on Christmas Eve.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Joshua Harris, Vice President, Baltimore NAACP to talk about the 338 murders in Baltimore, Maryland in 2019, a proposal to send secret spy planes to "study" violence in the city, and the multitude of ways the government could mitigate crime in Baltimore for half of what they spend on policing.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about how Americans have given away all rights to privacy, the ways in which big data companies track your movements, ICE using social media to target immigrants, and college campuses using tracking devices to follow students' every move.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" to talk about the US recalling its Ambassador to Zambia, a snow storm in Southern California, Nancy Pelosi's delay in sending Donald Trump's articles of impeachment to the US Senate, Barack Obama courting Elizabeth Warren to the 'right-side' of the Democratic Party, if Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang will survive Iowa and New Hampshire, and why American's are scared of Bernie Sanders.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com