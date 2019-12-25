Rage Against The...Windmills?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to discuss the impasse between the House and Senate on impeachment, and Donald Trump's attacks on wind power.

In the second, Jacquie and Sean continue to be joined by Ted Rall talking about what Ted's personal impeachment articles would look like, the role of donors in politics in general and the 2020 election in particular and the reorientation of the Democratic establishment away from Elizabeth Warren and towards Pete Buttigieg.



In the third segment Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the claims of China keeping a million Uighur Muslims in concentration camps, how this narrative culminated in the recent passage of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act and how this allegation helps spur on the US' "Great Power Conflict" with Beijing.



In the last segment Sean and Jaquie joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com, to talk about political prisoner Mutulu Shakur, a Falun Gong-directed network of pro-Trump social media accounts being taken down, the Mike Bloomberg campaign using prison labor to make calls, A GOP lawmaker advocating for a white Christian ethno-state and filming acts of kindness for social media.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com