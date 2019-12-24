30 Years On, Eddie Murphy Still Telling Cosby to Have a Coke and Smile

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston to discuss his upcoming book "The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long Sixteenth Century," and the global dynamics that ultimately led to the formation of the US and West.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are continued to be joined by Dr. Gerald Horne discussing how the "long sixteenth century" impacts politics and society in the US in the 21st century, how the sun may be setting on the US empire and how those charged with its maintenance are responding to it and how the same issues are impacting the African continent as those countries begin to heal themselves from the ravages of colonialism.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Steve Keen, the author of “Debunking Economics” to discuss Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg stepping down following two disastrous crashes of the Max 737 aircraft, how Boeing tried to rush the craft back into service before safety issues were reconciled and how for corporations the bottom dollar often exceeds science and safety.

In the last segment, Sean and Jacquie joined by civic innovator and social impact specialist Kendrick Jackson to discuss former President Barack Obama reportedly talking up Elizabeth Warren for wealthy donors, whether Pete Buttigieg's sexual orientation impacts his chances in 2020, the interplay between race, class and sexuality, and Bill Cosby responding to digs from Eddie Murphy on Saturday Night Live.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com