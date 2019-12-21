When Will Black Voters Divorce the Democratic Party?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about John Durham investigating ex-CIA Director John Brennan as part of a review of the FBI Russia probe and the latest court cases involving Julian Assange.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com to talk about the United States sending migrants back to Mexico, Guatemala and other Latin America countries, the increased costs to apply for asylum in the US, and other draconian laws the Trump administration has used to unsucessfully curb immigration.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kimberlyn Carter, an unapologetically Black political strategist to talk about the efforts to suppress voting in Georgia and across the US, the "use it or lost it" voter law, and how issues of race and class lay just below the surface of the voter suppression issue.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Abdushshahid Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about UK's House of Commons passing Boris Johnson's Brexit bill, the International Criminal Court looking into war crimes against Palestinians, the 6th Democratic Presidential debate, when and if Nancy Pelosi will send Articles of Impeachment to the US Senate, the Evangelical Christian magazine Christianity Today calling for Trump to be impeached, and the DNC's new media bias guidelines.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com