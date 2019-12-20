Diversionary Politics, PR Stunts, and the Lack of Statehood in DC

Trump impeached, Pelosi delays next steps; No way to hide from Facebook; MAS looks for future leader in Bolivia

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of Black Alliance for Peace to talk about how Democrat's impeachment articles against Donald Trump has been a stunt, Nancy Pelosi not sending the Articles of Impeachment to the US Senate, and what to expect from the final Democratic presidential debate of 2019.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about a new report highlighting how Facebook tracks people who opt out of location services, how the European Union, unlike the US Congress, are setting tough restrictions on big tech companies sharing data, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel's bridge-building between the White House and Facebook, and how "smart" cars are capturing your personal data.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, a British/Bolivian writer and activist and editor of EyesOnLatinAmerica.com to get a first-hand account of the political situation on the ground in Bolivia, indigenous groups nominating the next candidate for the Movement for Socialism Party, and the future role Evo Morales will play in Bolivian politics from Argentina.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Ari Theresa, Lawyer at Stoop Law and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about tonight's Democratic debate, the failure of liberal Democrats in major American cities, what to expect from disenfranchised voters, US Congress delaying marijuana legalization in Washington, DC, Donald Trump's attack on a dead US Congressperson, and Obama's post-presidential hustle.

