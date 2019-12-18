Dear Madam Speaker...Sincerely Yours Donald J. Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism" to talk about the upcoming historic vote on impeaching Donald Trump, the short sentence for Paul Manafort sidekick Rick Gates, Americans being tricked into blaming Russia and not billionaires for their ills, and the $120 billion dollar military budget increase under the Trump administration.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Greg Palast, author of several New York Times bestsellers including "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy" and "Armed Madhouse" to talk about the voter suppression efforts through the clearing of voter rolls in the US states such as Georgia and Wisconsin, the Jim Crow tactics the GOP is taking towards targeting voters of color, and why Donald Trump can only win re-election through voter suppression efforts. Learn more at GregPalast.Com.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by playwright Jonathan Spector and actress Erica Chamblee to talk about the play "Eureka Day" which is now playing at Mosaic Theater Company of Washington D.C. through January 5th. The group talk about what inspired Jonathan to write the play, Erica's character facing both racist and class tropes, what happens when compromise is unattainable, and the ways social media can wreck chaos on decision-making processes.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about Donald Trump's bizarrely long letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the bi-partisan nature of America's two-party system, the Democratic Parties lack of Foreign Policy vision, the US House approving a $1.4 trillion spending bill, Pete Buttigieg's fancy winery fundraiser, Vox Media layoffs, and the legacy of the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma massacre.

