How to Prosecute Donald Trump in 3 Easy Steps

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jana Nakhal, urban planner and Central Committee member of the Lebanese Communist Party, to discuss former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri attempting to maneuver himself back into power after resigning earlier this year, ongoing violence against protesters in the streets, and the nature of US intervention in Lebanon.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mohammed Elmaazi a contributor to Sputnik International, the canary and the Grayzone and editor at the Interregnum, to talk about the fallout from the UK elections, the efforts to blame Jeremy Corbyn's left-wing policies for Labour's losses, the silencing of Labour's Jewish members defending their Party against anti-semitism claims, and what the elections will mean for the UK's efforts to extradite Julian Assange to the United States.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Professor Ahsan I. Butt, Associate Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University to talk about a new Indian Citizenship Amendment Act favoring non-Muslims, the broader geopolitical ramifications of the new bill, India's continued internet blockade of Kashmir, and what if anything the Indian National Congress will do to push back on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" to talk about former FBI Director James Comey's response to the Inspector General Report on the Mueller Investigation, the chances Sanders can capture the Democratic Primary and the support of Centrist Democrats, why Kamala Harris didn't stand a chance against Donald Trump, Andrew Yang telling Yahoo News that he'd be Biden's VP if given the opportunity, and Congressman Jeff Van Drew switching to the Republican Party.

