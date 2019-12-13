Barack Obama's Post-Presidency Back Hand Slap; UK Elects...

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dan Kovalik author of the upcoming book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian Intervention’ to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests" to talk about the US House of Representatives passing a $738 billion defense bill, including the establishment of a military Force, ongoing developments with the IG report on Russiagate and the need to highlight important issues that go unacknowledged because of media diversions.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Lee Stranahan, co-host of "Fault Lines" on Radio Sputnik to give his live report from the United Kingdom as voters head to the polls, if the cold weather will play a role in voter turnout, the last-minute rallies held by each party, and what if anything the UK elections will mean for American elections in 2020.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by photographer, journalist and activist Mariana Bernardes to talk about her new documentary “Fighting Fire: The Indigenous Struggle For The Amazon”, the horrific history of people losing their homes since colonization through the recent Amazon fires, how President Jair Bolsonaro’s policies are exacerbating the dangers facing indigenous people in Brazil, the role mutli-national corporations have played in supporting Bolsonaro’s racist policies, and the shocking number of assassinations of indigenous leaders.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson, Founder of the Black Men Voting Project, to talk about a new Emerson poll in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg's mediocre rise to stardom, what Democrats get wrong about identity-politics, Michelle Obama being interview by George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush Hager, Barack Obama's post-Presidency cash in, and the NFL declares it has moved on from Colin Kaepernick.

